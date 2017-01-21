  • Print
aubinBraedyn Aubin of the Dryden Ice DogsBraedyn Aubin had a five-point night, as the Dryden Ice Dogs beat English River 11-4 last night.

The Ice Dogs lead the league by nine points, as they host Thunder Bay tonight. Game time is set for 7:30 this evening.

After last night's games, Dryden had five of the league's top 10 scorers.

For more information:

SIJHL - Friday night's game sheet

SIJHL - Top skaters

Aubin leads Ice Dogs over Miners

Braedyn Aubin of the Dryden Ice DogsBraedyn Aubin had a five-point night, as the Dryden Ice Dogs beat English River 11-4 last night. The Ice Dogs lead the league by nine points, as they host Thunder…

Mild weather closes Dryden ski hill

The Dryden ski hill is closed this weekend, due to the mild weather. However, Mount Evergreen in Kenora is expected to stay open with their usual hours. The Kenora ski hill is also set to open…

Hockey tournament to help get new CT scanner

Kenora's hospital foundation is hosting a hockey tournament. The three-on-three event will help raise money for a new CT scanner. "One was bought in 2004, but we have to realize that's now 12 years…

Kenora biathlon athletes on target in Falcon Lake

Seven Kenora athletes made good use of the shooting skills they've learned at the Lake of the Woods Gun Club biathlon range when they competed at the Falcon Lake biathlon facility on Jan. 8. Race…

Witzke gets shutout in Red Lake

The Bronco boys hockey team got back into the win column with a 4-0 win over the Red Lake Rams last night. Riley Day scored in the first period to get the Broncos off to a good start. Cayden Moore…

NorWOSSA leagues take a break for exams

NorWOSSA sports are taking a break for exams. It all starts up again on Friday, January 27.

Great start to the year for Special Olympic bowlers

Special Olympic Bowling is starting the new year off on the right foot. For the men, Scott Malmo led the way with 270, followed by Allan Adams with 176 and Patrick Medicine at 175 . For the women…

Kenora Teams Fare Well at Kathy Sanders Memorial Tournament

Six teams representing four divisions from Lake of the Woods Girls Hockey participated in the Kathy Sanders Memorial tournament in Dryden last weekend.In the Novice Division the L.O.W. Snow Storm…

Kenora competitors excel at FrostFit 2017 in Winnipeg

In all, 11 teams representing CrossFit Core KTown and Kenora's Fitness Bootcamp competed in Winnipeg's largest and longest running CrossFit Competition this past weekend held at CrossFit Winnipeg.…

Cheer team prepares for worlds

Shannon O'Connor is feeling upbeat. He is with the Universal Cheer Association out of North Dakota, and he was the special guest coach for the Bronco cheerleaders yesterday. After the lengthy…

Saints win gold at Winter Blast

The St. Thomas Aquinas senior girls volleyball team won gold at the local Winter Blast Championship. After round-robin portion of the tournament, the Saints never looked back. They went on to defeat…

Broncos host junior girls at Kenora invitational volleyball tourney

Kelsie Young is the co-captain of the Warriors junior girls volleyball team. They were competing at the Kenora Invitational yesterday. After taking two from the Broncos Saturday morning, Young…

Thistles looking for the win column

Kenora's Midget AAA Thistles are looking to get back in the win column. They fell 2-0 in Beausejour against the Eastman Selects this afternoon. Cooper Hatfield stopped 30 of 32 shots. Last night,…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in Thief River

Derek McPhail had five points in two games, as the Dryden Ice Dogs split in Thief River over the weekend. They fell 4-3 to the Norskies in Thief River Saturday night, before rebounding with a 4-3 win…

Norwest Stars edge Canadians

Centre Trenton Morrisseau of Thunder Bay is all smiles. They won the bantam AA tournament at the Kenora rec centre Sunday. "It was a pretty good tourney. Lots of fans. It was pretty rowdy, when you…

Compton chosen for junior worlds in Utah

Lisle Compton of Keewatin has been chosen for the national team. She'll be competing in the world juniors at the end of the month in nordic skiing. An alumni of the Kenora Nordic Trails, she started…

Mastromatteo selected for Team Ontario training camp in Florida

Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has been chosen for a training camp in Florida next month. Then, he'll be heading to a meet in Indianapolis in March. Last month, Mastromatteo set two…

Kenora hosts Winnipeg Wild

The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles host the Winnipeg Wild tonight. The Wild are in first, while Kenora needs a win to maintain their playoff spot. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the rec centre.…

Ice Dogs visit Norskies

The Dryden Ice Dogs are in Thief River this weekend for a pair of games against the Norskies. The Ice Dogs are in first place in the SIJHL, while the expansion Norskies are in third. Heading into…

Saints boys hockey team wins in Sioux Lookout

The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints boys hockey team won a high scoring affair against Queen Elizabeth last night. The Saints took home a 7-5 victory over the Warriors in Sioux Lookout. Skylar Lentz scored…

Upcoming Events

Al-Anon Family Group

27 December 2016 7:30 pm - 19 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

03 January 2017 7:30 pm - 26 December 2017 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





Al-Anon Family Group

10 January 2017 7:30 pm - 02 January 2018 8:30 pm

St. Andrews United Church,, Kenora





