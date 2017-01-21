Aubin leads Ice Dogs over Miners

Braedyn Aubin of the Dryden Ice DogsBraedyn Aubin had a five-point night, as the Dryden Ice Dogs beat English River 11-4 last night.

The Ice Dogs lead the league by nine points, as they host Thunder Bay tonight. Game time is set for 7:30 this evening.

After last night's games, Dryden had five of the league's top 10 scorers.

For more information:

SIJHL - Friday night's game sheet

SIJHL - Top skaters