Broncos host junior girls at Kenora invitational volleyball tourney

Kelsie Young is the co-captain of the Warriors junior girls volleyball team. They were competing at the Kenora Invitational yesterday.

After taking two from the Broncos Saturday morning, Young offered a few comments.

"It's very good. I'm very proud of my girls right now," said Young.

Teams from all over northwestern Ontario and Winnipeg were competing at the tournament.

Players included Shariah Yomi of the Whitefish Bay Winterhawks.

"It's been really good. I'm enjoying it. We've been improving a lot," she said. "Hopefully, we make the NorWOSSA championships."

Teammate Aliiha Redsky agreed, as she had a hard time picking what she enjoyed the most.

"All of it. I love being with them and playing my favourite sport," she added.