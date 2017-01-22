Chaos, Ice Bunnies take to the ice at Larry Bowen

It's a busy weekend for girls hockey in Kenora. The rinks have been full of hockey players for the 23rd annual Larry Bowen Memorial.

McKenzie Turcotte of the Ice Bunnies talks about the tournament between games.

"We win some. We lose some," she said. "I enjoy our team's effort. The tournament's just really overall very good. I love the girls that I play with the experience on the ice."

Kat Reid of Chaos says it's a good chance to get caught up with players she hasn't seen in a while.

"A lot of the girls from out of town -- Fort and Dryden -- I've played with them before. So, it's nice to get to play them again," she said. "I've been playing since atom. So, I've been coming to the tournament nine years now. Girls hockey is fun, and I'm just encouraging everyone to come and play."

Coach Alfie Etreni of Thunder Bay says it's a good opportunity for his bantam team to play against others.

"This is the first time coming to the tournament. So far, it seems to be a pretty well-run tournament," he said. "It seems like it's pretty fair, when it comes to the games, the reffing and everything else. That's all you want. You want to give the girls a chance to win, just by playing the game of hockey. This is a perfect tournament for our team to attend, and this is why we're here."

For more information:

Results (as of Saturday evening)