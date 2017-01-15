Cheer team prepares for worlds

Shannon O'Connor is feeling upbeat. He is with the Universal Cheer Association out of North Dakota, and he was the special guest coach for the Bronco cheerleaders yesterday. After the lengthy workshop, O'Connor talked about the day.

"I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing, if it wasn't for the lightbulbs," he said. "When the kids work and work, and at one point they get it and the lightbulbs go off. That makes my whole day."

The Bronco's cheer team is heading for the high school worlds in Florida next month. They're the first international team invited to the competition at Disney World.

After Beaver Brae's adjudication in December at the IceBreaker event, Karl Olson -- the secretary general of the International Cheer Union -- tapped the Bronco Cheerleaders on the shoulder.

Then, Olson said to O'Connor, "I want Beaver Brae to be the first International School team to compete in the Game Day event at the World High School Cheerleading Championships in Disney World in February."

To make it happen, University of Minnesota cheerleader Abby DeThorne choreographed Beaver Brae's Band Cheer, which the team learned via video and UCA Rep Shannon O Connor travelled to Kenora Sunday to work with the team on their Time Out Cheer and Chants.

"I don't think the girls understand the magnitude of what has been asked of them," says Deb Allan, head coach of the Broncos, "But trust me when I say I feel truly honoured to be asked by the International Cheer Union to do this with this talented group of young women."

Cheerleading is now a provisional sport for the Olympic Games.

