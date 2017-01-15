Compton chosen for junior worlds in Utah

Lisle Compton of Keewatin has been chosen for the national team.

She'll be competing in the world juniors at the end of the month in nordic skiing.

An alumni of the Kenora Nordic Trails, she started training at the national development centre last spring.

Selections were based on the results from the U.S. Nationals in Park City, Utah.

The event is set for Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, also in Utah.

For more information:

Federation Internationale de Ski - Lisle Compton

Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba - Lisle Compton

Compton seventh at nationals