Dryden Ski Hill ready to open

The surge of snow has led to at least one positive development -- the Dryden Ski Hill is now set to open.

The ski hill will officially open tomorrow.

Holly Schmidt, manager of the ski hill, notes they will be open tomorrow through Sunday this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday nights will commence Jan. 11 with hours of 4-9 p.m.

Membership purchases have been strong this season, with about 200 members already in place.

