Eagles edge Broncos in boys hockey The Eagles edged the Broncos 5-4 in boys hockey last night. Goal scorers for the Broncos were Aidan Shumka with two, along with Cayden Moore and Hayden Findlay. The Broncos and Saints play Thursday…

Ice Dogs surge to top, Allkins named player of the week The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday,…

Saints cheer team competes in Winnipeg The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a…

Eagles win junior girls volleyball tournament The Eagles won their junior girls volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Saints were third in the tournament, while the Warriors came in fourth and the Broncos fifth. The Broncos senior boys…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in weekend rout of Iron Rangers Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend. He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate…

Allkins leads Ice Dogs over Miners Braedyn Allkins led the Ice Dogs to a 5-3 win over English River last night. Allkins had a goal and two assists at the Cochenour Arena for the win. However, the North Stars also won last night, so…

Roofers persist at soccer complex Contractors for the City of Kenora will persist, despite the weather. They're hoping to have roofing done at the soccer complex within a few days. Then they'll be moving on to the Keewatin Curling…

Kenora grapplers make mark at world championships in Dallas Kenora's Cody Puls is a world champion. Puls won the North American Grappling Association's Jiu-Jitsu World Championships middleweight expert division over the weekend in Dallas. He won all three of…

Lake of the Woods peewee boys take the win in Emo The Lake of the woods Minor Hockey Boys PeeWee we in Emo this past weekend participating in a tournament. Team Ambs Industries took the win for the B side.

Kenora All Star Cheerleading at Winnipeg IceBreaker Kenora All Star Cheerleading was in Winnipeg on the weekend for the Manitoba Association of Cheerleading IceBreaker event. The competition was run like a Showcase where teams had the opportunity to…

Grade 7 girls win all-Saints Catholic Intermediate Volleyball Championship final It was an all-Saints girls final in the All-Catholic Intermediate Volleyball Championships. Sacred Heart and St. Josephs joined two St. Thomas Aquinas Grade 7 and Grade 8 teams in the six-team…

MacDonald's five points lead Warriors to victory Sydney MacDonald had a five-point game, as Queen Elizabeth finished their weekend tournament in style. After the final whistle, MacDonald talked about the win. "My team battled hard all weekend," she…

Sinclair signs with Seawolves Eric Sinclair of KenoraKenora native -- and former Thistle -- Eric Sinclair has committed to play for the University of Alaska Seawolves. The Division 1 school boasts Jay Beagle of the Capitals and…

Thistles rebound in Brandon The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles salvaged a win, during weekend road trip. Kenora beat the Wheat Kings 3-2 in Brandon this afternoon. Ian Tookenay, Sully Shortreed and Matthew Pitchenese scored for…