Eagles win junior girls volleyball tournament

Details
The Eagles won their junior girls volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Saints were third in the tournament, while the Warriors came in fourth and the Broncos fifth.

The Broncos senior boys basketball team were also fifth. They were at the Brandon Sun tournament over the weekend.

Their league play continues today, when the Broncos host the Eagles.

 

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in weekend rout of Iron Rangers

Christmas break for Special Olympians

Special Olympians have been practicing for their spring trip to Thunder Bay. They gather weekly on Mondays at the Kenora Bowling Alley. They also enjoy rhythmic gymnastics, soccer and swimming.…

Great day for Saints!

The Saints had a clean sweep of five match-ups on sports yesterday. They swept the Queen Elizabeth Warriors in court sports, then shutout the Broncos in girls hockey. Junior boys basketball STAHS :…

Lots of boys high school hockey before the break

The Saints and Broncos boys teams play tonight at the rec centre in Kenora. Puck drop is set for 7:30 this evening. The other game in NorWOSSA boys hockey has the Warriors visiting the Eagles. They…

Saints succinct versus Ignace

St. Thomas Aquinas court sports teams were dominant with Ignace visiting yesterday. The Saints girls volleyball teams both won in straight sets, with the Senior boys basketball team triumphing 66-41.…

Broncos, Eagles split in court sports

The Eagles and Broncos split their court sports yesterday at Beaver Brae. The Broncos won in boys basketball, while the Eagles won in girls volleyball. League play resumes January 10th. For more…

Eagles edge Broncos in boys hockey

The Eagles edged the Broncos 5-4 in boys hockey last night. Goal scorers for the Broncos were Aidan Shumka with two, along with Cayden Moore and Hayden Findlay. The Broncos and Saints play Thursday…

Ice Dogs surge to top, Allkins named player of the week

The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday,…

Saints cheer team competes in Winnipeg

The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in weekend rout of Iron Rangers

Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend. He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate…

Allkins leads Ice Dogs over Miners

Braedyn Allkins led the Ice Dogs to a 5-3 win over English River last night. Allkins had a goal and two assists at the Cochenour Arena for the win. However, the North Stars also won last night, so…

Roofers persist at soccer complex

Contractors for the City of Kenora will persist, despite the weather. They're hoping to have roofing done at the soccer complex within a few days. Then they'll be moving on to the Keewatin Curling…

Kenora grapplers make mark at world championships in Dallas

Kenora's Cody Puls is a world champion. Puls won the North American Grappling Association's Jiu-Jitsu World Championships middleweight expert division over the weekend in Dallas. He won all three of…

Lake of the Woods peewee boys take the win in Emo

The Lake of the woods Minor Hockey Boys PeeWee we in Emo this past weekend participating in a tournament. Team Ambs Industries took the win for the B side.

Kenora All Star Cheerleading at Winnipeg IceBreaker

Kenora All Star Cheerleading was in Winnipeg on the weekend for the Manitoba Association of Cheerleading IceBreaker event. The competition was run like a Showcase where teams had the opportunity to…

Grade 7 girls win all-Saints Catholic Intermediate Volleyball Championship final

It was an all-Saints girls final in the All-Catholic Intermediate Volleyball Championships. Sacred Heart and St. Josephs joined two St. Thomas Aquinas Grade 7 and Grade 8 teams in the six-team…

MacDonald's five points lead Warriors to victory

Sydney MacDonald had a five-point game, as Queen Elizabeth finished their weekend tournament in style. After the final whistle, MacDonald talked about the win. "My team battled hard all weekend," she…

Sinclair signs with Seawolves

Eric Sinclair of KenoraKenora native -- and former Thistle -- Eric Sinclair has committed to play for the University of Alaska Seawolves. The Division 1 school boasts Jay Beagle of the Capitals and…

Thistles rebound in Brandon

The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles salvaged a win, during weekend road trip. Kenora beat the Wheat Kings 3-2 in Brandon this afternoon. Ian Tookenay, Sully Shortreed and Matthew Pitchenese scored for…

Ice Dogs look for weekend sweep in Thief River

The Ice Dogs are looking for a weekend sweep. Braeden Allkins scored twice last night, as Dryden won their second game of the weekend against the Iron Rangers. The final score in last night's game…

