Great day for Saints!

The Saints had a clean sweep of five match-ups on sports yesterday.

They swept the Queen Elizabeth Warriors in court sports, then shutout the Broncos in girls hockey.

Junior boys basketball

STAHS : 58

QEDHS : 51

High Scorers – Nodin Carlson 12 PTS / Jacob Henry 11 PTS

Senior boys basketball

STAHS : 83

QEDHS : 50

High Scorers – Nick Zroback 30 PTS / Alex Tom 20 PTS

Junior girls volleyball

STAHS: 3

QEDHS: 2

Scores: 27 – 25 / 15 – 25 / 19 – 25 / 25 – 17 / 18 -16

Senior girls volleyball

STAHS: 3

QEDHS: 1

Scores: 25 – 18 / 25 – 11 / 18 – 25 / 25 – 13

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls hockey team was also in action tonight against BBSS. The Saints won 5-0, with goaltender Emma Bushey in net for the shutout.

The last sporting event of 2016 will be the boys hockey game tonight at the Kenora Rec Center. Puck drop for the Christmas Classic is at 7:30 this evening.

Then, the Saints will take a break over the Christmas Holidays.

The next NorWOSSA court sports league play will be on Jan. 9 and 10, when St. Thomas Aquinas travels to Rainy River and Atikokan.

The first girls hockey game in 2017 will take place Thursday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in Keewatin vs. Fort Frances.

The first boys hockey game in 2017 will also take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, when the boys head to Sioux Lookout to take on the Warriors. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux Lookout Memorial Arena.

