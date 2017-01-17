Great start to the year for Special Olympic bowlers

Special Olympic Bowling is starting the new year off on the right foot.

For the men, Scott Malmo led the way with 270, followed by Allan Adams with 176 and Patrick Medicine at 175 . For the women Tara Creason topped the score board for the females at 168, ahead of Jem Swain-Moeller at 161 and Dianne Holmstrom at 141.

Special Olympic bowling meet every Monday at the Kenora Bowling Lanes.