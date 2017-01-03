Great weather for a visit to the outdoor rink

Sledders should check trail conditions before heading out. While there's been more snow in recent days, groomed trails may not yet be open. The Sunset Trail Riders reports none of their trails are…
It's opening day for Mount Evergreen in Kenora. They'll be open this evening and through the holidays. The Mount Evergreen Ski Club will be open today, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for night…
At the rec centre in Kenora, their new ice resurfacing machine may well inspire a new song. Brent Lemay used to drive the Zamboni at the rec centre in Kenora. Now, he's driving a new Engo Red Wolf.…
It was quite a night in boys high school hockey. At the rec centre in Kenora, it was the Saints all over the Broncos 7-2. However, at the Memorial Arena in Dryden, it was the Warriors over the Eagles…
Thirteen rowers from Winnipeg and Kenora participated in their second monthly winter training camp this past weekend in preparation for this summer's upcoming Canada Summer Games in Kenora. These…
Special Olympians have been practicing for their spring trip to Thunder Bay. They gather weekly on Mondays at the Kenora Bowling Alley. They also enjoy rhythmic gymnastics, soccer and swimming.…
The Saints had a clean sweep of five match-ups on sports yesterday. They swept the Queen Elizabeth Warriors in court sports, then shutout the Broncos in girls hockey. Junior boys basketball STAHS :…
The Saints and Broncos boys teams play tonight at the rec centre in Kenora. Puck drop is set for 7:30 this evening. The other game in NorWOSSA boys hockey has the Warriors visiting the Eagles. They…
St. Thomas Aquinas court sports teams were dominant with Ignace visiting yesterday. The Saints girls volleyball teams both won in straight sets, with the Senior boys basketball team triumphing 66-41.…
The Eagles and Broncos split their court sports yesterday at Beaver Brae. The Broncos won in boys basketball, while the Eagles won in girls volleyball. League play resumes January 10th. For more…
The Eagles edged the Broncos 5-4 in boys hockey last night. Goal scorers for the Broncos were Aidan Shumka with two, along with Cayden Moore and Hayden Findlay. The Broncos and Saints play Thursday…
The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday,…
The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a…
The Eagles won their junior girls volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Saints were third in the tournament, while the Warriors came in fourth and the Broncos fifth. The Broncos senior boys…
Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend. He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate…