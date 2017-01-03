Great weather for a visit to the outdoor rink

Jaden Perrault straps on the blades for a tour on the ice at Central.It's been great weather for playing on the outdoor rink. John Parnell's been playing at the Central Community Club in Kenora.

"It's pretty nice. It's not that cold out. You can just wear a hoodie and skate around," he said, as he got warmed up.

"It's just a good time. Get out of the house," adding it was good to get out of his mom's hair for a bit.

If you have time over the next few weeks, volunteers are always welcome to help run the rink.

