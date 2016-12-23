Groomed trails not yet open for sledders

  • Print
Sledders should check trail conditions before heading out. While there's been more snow in recent days, groomed trails may not yet be open.

The Sunset Trail Riders reports none of their trails are open. The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs reports a loop open in the Red Lake area.

However, most of the groomed trails in the northwest aren't open yet.

For more information:

STR - Trail report

OFSC - Interactive trail guide

