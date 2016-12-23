Groomed trails not yet open for sledders

Special Olympians have been practicing for their spring trip to Thunder Bay. They gather weekly on Mondays at the Kenora Bowling Alley. They also enjoy rhythmic gymnastics, soccer and swimming.…
The Saints had a clean sweep of five match-ups on sports yesterday. They swept the Queen Elizabeth Warriors in court sports, then shutout the Broncos in girls hockey. Junior boys basketball STAHS :…
The Saints and Broncos boys teams play tonight at the rec centre in Kenora. Puck drop is set for 7:30 this evening. The other game in NorWOSSA boys hockey has the Warriors visiting the Eagles. They…
St. Thomas Aquinas court sports teams were dominant with Ignace visiting yesterday. The Saints girls volleyball teams both won in straight sets, with the Senior boys basketball team triumphing 66-41.…
The Eagles and Broncos split their court sports yesterday at Beaver Brae. The Broncos won in boys basketball, while the Eagles won in girls volleyball. League play resumes January 10th. For more…
The Eagles edged the Broncos 5-4 in boys hockey last night. Goal scorers for the Broncos were Aidan Shumka with two, along with Cayden Moore and Hayden Findlay. The Broncos and Saints play Thursday…
The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday,…
The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a…
The Eagles won their junior girls volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Saints were third in the tournament, while the Warriors came in fourth and the Broncos fifth. The Broncos senior boys…
Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend. He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate…
Braedyn Allkins led the Ice Dogs to a 5-3 win over English River last night. Allkins had a goal and two assists at the Cochenour Arena for the win. However, the North Stars also won last night, so…
Contractors for the City of Kenora will persist, despite the weather. They're hoping to have roofing done at the soccer complex within a few days. Then they'll be moving on to the Keewatin Curling…
Kenora's Cody Puls is a world champion. Puls won the North American Grappling Association's Jiu-Jitsu World Championships middleweight expert division over the weekend in Dallas. He won all three of…
The Lake of the woods Minor Hockey Boys PeeWee we in Emo this past weekend participating in a tournament. Team Ambs Industries took the win for the B side.
Kenora All Star Cheerleading was in Winnipeg on the weekend for the Manitoba Association of Cheerleading IceBreaker event. The competition was run like a Showcase where teams had the opportunity to…