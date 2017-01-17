Hockey tournament to help get new CT scanner

Kenora's hospital foundation is hosting a hockey tournament. The three-on-three event will help raise money for a new CT scanner.

"One was bought in 2004, but we have to realize that's now 12 years ago. So, it needs some upgrades. If anything goes wrong. If there's a piece that needs upgrading, some of the manufacturers don't even have replacements anymore. So, it's vital to the hospital," said Andi Scheibler, development coordinator for the hospital foundation.

The tournament is set for early April, and the registration deadline is March 3.

For more information:

Hockey for Health