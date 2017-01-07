Ice Dogs host defending champs The Dryden Ice Dogs are hosting the Fort Frances Lakers tonight. Dryden's in first place, while the defending champions have fallen to fifth. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pound. For more…

Basketball camp in Kenora teaching more than hoops skills School is on holiday break, but there are still lessons being learned at St. Thomas Aquinas this week. Former professional basketball player Anto Raic has been holding a camp throughout the week for…

Ice Dogs score 15 in rout of Minnesota The Ice Dogs showed no mercy on Minnesota. Dryden defeated the Iron Rangers 15-4 at Dryden Memorial Arena last night. It was the third straight meeting between the two clubs, with Dryden taking all…

Thistles fall to Eastman The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles came up short in their return from the holiday break last night. Kenora fell 6-2 to Eastman at the Kenora Recreation Centre. Carter Tresoor scored two power-play goals…

Dryden Ski Hill ready to open The surge of snow has led to at least one positive development -- the Dryden Ski Hill is now set to open. The ski hill will officially open tomorrow. Holly Schmidt, manager of the ski hill, notes…

Midget AAA Thistles return for big contest against Eastman The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles return from the holiday break tonight. Kenora (10-13-1-0) plays Eastman (12-13-0-2), who hold a two point advantage over the Thistles for the final playoff spot in the…

Great weather for a visit to the outdoor rink Jaden Perrault straps on the blades for a tour on the ice at Central.It's been great weather for playing on the outdoor rink. John Parnell's been playing at the Central Community Club in Kenora.…

Thistle draw winner receives $10,000 The Thistle Draw was held yesterday. Proceeds from the draw go towards the Atom AA, Peewee AA, Bantam AA and Midget AAA Thistles. The big winner was Allen Martins of Kenora who took home $10,000.…

Year in Review: Broncos cheer team looks forward to Worlds In February, the Bronco's cheer team earned a bid to the World High School Cheerleading Championships. Team member Naomi Allan talked about the experience. "It was a great opportunity for our cheer…

Year in Review: Saints to host OFSAA 'A' girls volleyball 2019 In May, St. Thomas Aquinas High School was thrilled to announce they'll be hosting the 2019 OFSAA 'A' Girls Volleyball Championship. Megan Derouard is the head coach for the senior girls team, and…

Year in Review: KCDSB introduces soccer skills program The Kenora Catholic District School Board got Grade 1-6 students out on the soccer field this April. The school board teamed up with the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club for a new 10-week Soccer Skills…

Groomed trails not yet open for sledders Sledders should check trail conditions before heading out. While there's been more snow in recent days, groomed trails may not yet be open. The Sunset Trail Riders reports none of their trails are…

Mount Evergreen opens It's opening day for Mount Evergreen in Kenora. They'll be open this evening and through the holidays. The Mount Evergreen Ski Club will be open today, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for night…

Zambonis a thing of the past at Kenora rec centre At the rec centre in Kenora, their new ice resurfacing machine may well inspire a new song. Brent Lemay used to drive the Zamboni at the rec centre in Kenora. Now, he's driving a new Engo Red Wolf.…