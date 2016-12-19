Ice Dogs surge to top, Allkins named player of the week

The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday, which have the club ranked tenth in the country.

“We can't be anything but happy with the first half record,” said Ice Dogs' team president Mike Sveinson. “If you had told me in September that at this date in December we'd be 23-4, first in our league and tenth in Canada, I'd say we'll take it.”

The Ice Dogs won four games last week to improve their record to 23-4-3-0.

Ice Dogs forward Braeden Allkins scored five goals and six assists in those four games, earning him the SIJHL player -of-the-week honours.

The 20-year-old British Columbia native now leads the league in scoring with 23 goals and 23 helpers in 30 games this season.

“When Braeden got back to Dryden this summer, I met him at his billet home and told him my expectations were for him to lead the SIJHL in scoring,” Sveinson said. “So, when he moved into the scoring lead on Friday night, I told him that this is what he's supposed to be doing. And along with Derek [McPhail] and Nic [Noseworthy], the team will go as far as they take them.”

Sveinson said the club will be going all-in before the league's Jan. 10 trade deadline, in hopes of winning the Bill Salonen Cup.

