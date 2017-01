The Dryden Ice Dogs are in Thief River this weekend for a pair of games against the Norskies.

The Ice Dogs are in first place in the SIJHL, while the expansion Norskies are in third.

Heading into tonight's game, three Dryden players -- Braeden Allkins, Eric Stout and Jacen Bracko -- are among the top-five scorers.

The Ice Dogs play again in English River Wednesday, before their home game Friday, also against the Miners.

For more information:

Schedule

Leadings scorers