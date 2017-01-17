Kenora biathlon athletes on target in Falcon Lake

Seven Kenora athletes made good use of the shooting skills they've learned at the Lake of the Woods Gun Club biathlon range when they competed at the Falcon Lake biathlon facility on Jan. 8.

Race format was a Sprint which involves two shooting bouts in the range. The developmental categories shoot from a prone position at larger targets, while the more experienced athletes shoot once from prone and once while standing. An additional time penalty is added to athletes time for each missed shot.

Kenora results:

Ella Kyle: 1st place in Developmental Girls age 11-14;

Wyatt Fortner: 2nd place in Developmental Boys age 11-14;

Liam Kyle: 3rd place Developmental Boys age 11-14;

Megan Shewfelt: 1st place Developmental Women 19+;

Kaitlin Almack: 2nd place Developmental Women 19+;

Adam Johnston: 3rd place Developmental Men 19+

Tim Wehner: 1st place Master Men's 35+.

The next biathlon event is at Falcon Lake on Jan. 28-29. There is an intro to biathlon session for those wanting to try it out on Jan. 28, followed by a race on Jan. 29.