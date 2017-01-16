Kenora competitors excel at FrostFit 2017 in Winnipeg

In all, 11 teams representing CrossFit Core KTown and Kenora's Fitness Bootcamp competed in Winnipeg's largest and longest running CrossFit Competition this past weekend held at CrossFit Winnipeg.

Two teams of local athletes from Kenora Fitness Boot Camp earned a pair of third-place finishes.

Chrysti Savage and Kylie Hughes placed third in the women’s open division. Kurt Casey and Troy Barnard placed third in the men’s open division. FrostFit 2017 attracted more than 150 competitors from northwestern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Over two days, Savage and Hughes faced off against 32 other teams, while Casey and Barnard competed against 18 other men’s pairs. Teams competed in three events each day, testing a broad range of athletic skills, including Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, rowing, skipping, running, and gymnastics.

This was the second time at the event for Savage and Hughes, who placed third at the 2016 event. It was the first time in competition for Casey and Barnard.

The Kenora Fitness Boot Camp contingent was rounded out by Grant Cowles and Jason Cortvriendt, who made it to the semi-finals, before placing tenth overall, as well as Candice Kerkermeier and Shannon Robinson who finished in fifteenth position.

David White, the lead trainer at Fitness Boot Camp, called the event a true test of teamwork and individual preparedness.

“These athletes embody the ideal of overall fitness,” said White. “They’re strong, skilful, possess incredible endurance, and they are mentally tough.”

While the athletes train year-round, they do not know what the specific events will be, until less than a week away from the actual competition. Semi-final and final events are announced on the day of the competition.

“They have no time to formulate a strategy,” said White. “They have to think on their feet and just be on their very best game.”

In the end, four teams made it to the semi-finals and two finished on the podium.

