Kenora girls volleyball tournament set to begin

The Kenora Invitational Volleyball ‘Winter Blast’ Tournament begins today.

Twenty-three Junior and Senior girls volleyball teams will be playing at Beaver Brae, St. Thomas Aquinas and Pope John Paul II.

The Junior tournament takes place at Beaver Brae, with the Seniors spread out between TA and PJP.

At Beaver Brae, the Broncos meet the Muskies and the Saints take on the Eagles to begin tournament play at 11 a.m.

The Muskies and Eagles kickoff the Senior tournament at PJP beginning at noon.

The finals of the Junior tournament is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, with the Senior's championship taking place at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow at St. Thomas Aquinas.

