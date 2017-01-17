Kenora Teams Fare Well at Kathy Sanders Memorial Tournament

Six teams representing four divisions from Lake of the Woods Girls Hockey participated in the Kathy Sanders Memorial tournament in Dryden last weekend.



In the Novice Division the L.O.W. Snow Storm captured gold defeating Fort Frances Heat with a score of 5-0. The game was scoreless in the first and then Calleigh Greer (From Julia Mitchell)found the net early in the second. Ayla Savage (assisted by Greer) made it 2-0 to round out the period. The Snow Storm added three more in the third – Greer unassisted, and two from Maddyn Hughes (unassisted and from Mitchell). The Snow Storm Had a 2-0-2 record defeating the Dryden Flames 5-0, the LOW Red Rockets 5-1 and tying the LOW Purple Punishers 1-1 and the Fort Frances Heat 1-1.



The Purple Punishers had a 2-1-1 record through the round robin winning 2-0 over Dryden, and 5-0 over the Red Rockets, losing to the Fort Frances Heat 3-2 and tying the Snow Storm 1-1. They played the L.O.W. Red Rockets for the Bronze and emerged with a 3-2 win. Scoring for the Punishers were Jordan Sundin and Ripleigh Atherton.



The LOW AtoMc Devils represented the atom division for LOWGH. The started with a 3-1 win over Dryden Rampage, 1-0 win over Emo Express, a 4-2 loss to the Fort Frances Dynomite and a win of 3-0 over the Fort Frances Black Panthers. This gave them a 3-1 record and put them in the Bronze medal game Sunday. In the Bronze game the Devils re-matched the Dryden Rampage and claimed the medal with a score of 4-2. Addy Greer had a hat trick and Rayah Spendlow added a single for the cause.



In the PeeWee Division the L.O.W. Warriors posted a 3-0 record with wins against Dryden Petro Can 3-0, Fort Frances Lightning 1-0 and Thunder Bay 2-1. They advanced to the gold medal game on Sunday where they met the Fort Frances Lightning. Jayme Redsky opened the scoring unassisted half way through the first to make it 1-0 for the Warriors. Kallie Hager (from Kierra Taylor) scored to seal the championship in the third to give the Warriors a 2-0 win and gold.



The L.O.W. Hurricanes were name champions in the Bantam division. They defeated the Dryden Drillers 2-0 and the Dryden Warrios 2-0 in round robin play. They played the Warriors again in the final defeating them 7-0 in the final for the gold medal. Taleah McDougall and Emma Bushey combined for all three shut outs.



Coming up next for the girls from LOWGH is this weekend’s LOWGH Larry Bowen Memorial Tournament at which the LOWGH Bantam and Midget teams will be hosting 13 teams from across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario at both the Kenora Thistle Rink and Keewatin Memorial Arena.