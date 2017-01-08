Laine out indefinitely with concussion, Jets

Jets fans are worried about an injury to rookie Patrik Laine. He got crushed by an open-ice check in Buffalo yesterday.

Paul Maurice told JetsTV Laine has been diagnosed with a concussion, and there's no timeframe for his recovery.

Laine leads Winnipeg with 21 goals and 37 points in 42 games this season.

Winnipeg is hoping to rebound after last night's loss, when they host Calgary tomorrow night.

