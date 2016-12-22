Lots of boys high school hockey before the break

The Saints and Broncos boys teams play tonight at the rec centre in Kenora. Puck drop is set for 7:30 this evening.

The other game in NorWOSSA boys hockey has the Warriors visiting the Eagles. They get under way at 7 o'clock in Dryden.

The Saints and Broncos girls teams played last night. At the final whistle, it was 5-0 for the Saints. Emma Boushey got the shutout.

For more information:

Saints succinct against Ignace

Broncos, Eagles split in court sports