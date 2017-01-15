Mastromatteo selected for Team Ontario training camp in Florida

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has been chosen for a training camp in Florida next month. Then, he'll be heading to a meet in Indianapolis in March.

Last month, Mastromatteo set two national records. Only 12 members of Team Ontario were chosen for the opportunity.

Mastromatteo earned a spot at the Olympic trials last year, when he was just 13.

