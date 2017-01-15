McPhail leads Ice Dogs in Thief River

Derek McPhail had five points in two games, as the Dryden Ice Dogs split in Thief River over the weekend.

They fell 4-3 to the Norskies in Thief River Saturday night, before rebounding with a 4-3 win last night.

Derek McPhail had three points in the first game, then added a pair in the second game.

Dryden's on the road again tomorrow, when they visit English River, before returning home Friday to host the Miners.

