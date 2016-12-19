McPhail leads Ice Dogs in weekend rout of Iron Rangers

Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend.

He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate Braeden Allkins leads the league with 46 points in 30 games.

The win also puts the Ice Dogs three points up on the North Stars at the top of the standings for the SIJHL.

Fans will have to take a break now, as Dryden's next home game isn't until the New Year.

