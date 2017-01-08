McPhail leads Ice Dogs over defending champs

The Dryden Ice Dogs have a five-point lead on top of the SIJHL. They beat the defending champs from Fort Frances 4-1 last night, as they extended their lead over second place Thunder Bay, who didn't play last night.

Derek McPhail had three points in the game against Fort. Kristopher Hamlin also had a goal and two helpers for the win.

Dryden hits the road next weekend for games in Thief River.

For more information:

Saturday's game sheet

Standings