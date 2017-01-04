Midget AAA Thistles return for big contest against Eastman

  • Print
The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles return from the holiday break tonight.

Kenora (10-13-1-0) plays Eastman (12-13-0-2), who hold a two point advantage over the Thistles for the final playoff spot in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League.

Head coach Doug Novak detailed his team's mindset entering the big game.

“You have to go into it knowing where you are in the standings. These are all big games, we have 17 games left, so we have to push a bit here,” Novak said. “The game is in our barn and we're looking forward to it.”

Kenora is 2-0 against the Selects on the year.

Novak discussed his team's progression so far this season as they return from the holiday break to enter the second half of the season.

“We are a younger team, but we're doing a lot of things well. They work really hard and we compete every night – that's a big thing,” Novak said. “We just have to keep working on playing 60 minutes. That's our big thing right now.”

Matthew Pitchenese leads Kenora in scoring with 15 goals and 15 assists in 24 games.

Cooper Hatfield and Tyler Szturm have both picked up five wins apiece in the crease.

Puckdrop against Eastman goes at 7:30 p.m. at the Kenora Recreation Centre.

Login