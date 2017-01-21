Mild weather closes Dryden ski hill

NorWOSSA leagues take a break for exams NorWOSSA sports are taking a break for exams. It all starts up again on Friday, January 27.

Great start to the year for Special Olympic bowlers Special Olympic Bowling is starting the new year off on the right foot. For the men, Scott Malmo led the way with 270, followed by Allan Adams with 176 and Patrick Medicine at 175 . For the women…

Kenora Teams Fare Well at Kathy Sanders Memorial Tournament Six teams representing four divisions from Lake of the Woods Girls Hockey participated in the Kathy Sanders Memorial tournament in Dryden last weekend.In the Novice Division the L.O.W. Snow Storm…

Kenora competitors excel at FrostFit 2017 in Winnipeg In all, 11 teams representing CrossFit Core KTown and Kenora's Fitness Bootcamp competed in Winnipeg's largest and longest running CrossFit Competition this past weekend held at CrossFit Winnipeg.…

Cheer team prepares for worlds Shannon O'Connor is feeling upbeat. He is with the Universal Cheer Association out of North Dakota, and he was the special guest coach for the Bronco cheerleaders yesterday. After the lengthy…

Saints win gold at Winter Blast The St. Thomas Aquinas senior girls volleyball team won gold at the local Winter Blast Championship. After round-robin portion of the tournament, the Saints never looked back. They went on to defeat…

Broncos host junior girls at Kenora invitational volleyball tourney Kelsie Young is the co-captain of the Warriors junior girls volleyball team. They were competing at the Kenora Invitational yesterday. After taking two from the Broncos Saturday morning, Young…

Thistles looking for the win column Kenora's Midget AAA Thistles are looking to get back in the win column. They fell 2-0 in Beausejour against the Eastman Selects this afternoon. Cooper Hatfield stopped 30 of 32 shots. Last night,…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in Thief River Derek McPhail had five points in two games, as the Dryden Ice Dogs split in Thief River over the weekend. They fell 4-3 to the Norskies in Thief River Saturday night, before rebounding with a 4-3 win…

Norwest Stars edge Canadians Centre Trenton Morrisseau of Thunder Bay is all smiles. They won the bantam AA tournament at the Kenora rec centre Sunday. "It was a pretty good tourney. Lots of fans. It was pretty rowdy, when you…

Compton chosen for junior worlds in Utah Lisle Compton of Keewatin has been chosen for the national team. She'll be competing in the world juniors at the end of the month in nordic skiing. An alumni of the Kenora Nordic Trails, she started…

Mastromatteo selected for Team Ontario training camp in Florida Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has been chosen for a training camp in Florida next month. Then, he'll be heading to a meet in Indianapolis in March. Last month, Mastromatteo set two…

Kenora hosts Winnipeg Wild The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles host the Winnipeg Wild tonight. The Wild are in first, while Kenora needs a win to maintain their playoff spot. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the rec centre.…

Ice Dogs visit Norskies The Dryden Ice Dogs are in Thief River this weekend for a pair of games against the Norskies. The Ice Dogs are in first place in the SIJHL, while the expansion Norskies are in third. Heading into…