Mount Evergreen opens

It's opening day for Mount Evergreen in Kenora. They'll be open this evening and through the holidays.

The Mount Evergreen Ski Club will be open today, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for night skiing. They'll also be open throughout the Christmas Holidays, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8, with the exception of Christmas Day, Sunday, of course.

The Dryden Ski Club has been waiting for more snow, which could arrive over the weekend.

A snow storm could bring 15 to 30 cm of snow by Monday night.

