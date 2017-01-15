Norwest Stars edge Canadians

Centre Trenton Morrisseau of Thunder Bay is all smiles. They won the bantam AA tournament at the Kenora rec centre Sunday.

"It was a pretty good tourney. Lots of fans. It was pretty rowdy, when you scored. It was good. It was great to win the tournament," he said, after the final whistle.

Thunder Bay came from behind in the third period to edge 5-4 Fort Frances in the final.

The Northeast Flames defeated Kenora for third and fourth place, respectively.

The Thunder Bay Beavers beat the Dryden Paper Kings for fifth and sixth place.

For more information:

Results - page 1

Results - page 2