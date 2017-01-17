NorWOSSA leagues take a break for exams

Kenora Teams Fare Well at Kathy Sanders Memorial Tournament Six teams representing four divisions from Lake of the Woods Girls Hockey participated in the Kathy Sanders Memorial tournament in Dryden last weekend.In the Novice Division the L.O.W. Snow Storm…

Kenora competitors excel at FrostFit 2017 in Winnipeg In all, 11 teams representing CrossFit Core KTown and Kenora's Fitness Bootcamp competed in Winnipeg's largest and longest running CrossFit Competition this past weekend held at CrossFit Winnipeg.…

Cheer team prepares for worlds Shannon O'Connor is feeling upbeat. He is with the Universal Cheer Association out of North Dakota, and he was the special guest coach for the Bronco cheerleaders yesterday. After the lengthy…

Saints win gold at Winter Blast The St. Thomas Aquinas senior girls volleyball team won gold at the local Winter Blast Championship. After round-robin portion of the tournament, the Saints never looked back. They went on to defeat…

Broncos host junior girls at Kenora invitational volleyball tourney Kelsie Young is the co-captain of the Warriors junior girls volleyball team. They were competing at the Kenora Invitational yesterday. After taking two from the Broncos Saturday morning, Young…

Thistles looking for the win column Kenora's Midget AAA Thistles are looking to get back in the win column. They fell 2-0 in Beausejour against the Eastman Selects this afternoon. Cooper Hatfield stopped 30 of 32 shots. Last night,…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in Thief River Derek McPhail had five points in two games, as the Dryden Ice Dogs split in Thief River over the weekend. They fell 4-3 to the Norskies in Thief River Saturday night, before rebounding with a 4-3 win…

Norwest Stars edge Canadians Centre Trenton Morrisseau of Thunder Bay is all smiles. They won the bantam AA tournament at the Kenora rec centre Sunday. "It was a pretty good tourney. Lots of fans. It was pretty rowdy, when you…

Compton chosen for junior worlds in Utah Lisle Compton of Keewatin has been chosen for the national team. She'll be competing in the world juniors at the end of the month in nordic skiing. An alumni of the Kenora Nordic Trails, she started…

Mastromatteo selected for Team Ontario training camp in Florida Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has been chosen for a training camp in Florida next month. Then, he'll be heading to a meet in Indianapolis in March. Last month, Mastromatteo set two…

Kenora hosts Winnipeg Wild The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles host the Winnipeg Wild tonight. The Wild are in first, while Kenora needs a win to maintain their playoff spot. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the rec centre.…

Ice Dogs visit Norskies The Dryden Ice Dogs are in Thief River this weekend for a pair of games against the Norskies. The Ice Dogs are in first place in the SIJHL, while the expansion Norskies are in third. Heading into…

Saints boys hockey team wins in Sioux Lookout The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints boys hockey team won a high scoring affair against Queen Elizabeth last night. The Saints took home a 7-5 victory over the Warriors in Sioux Lookout. Skylar Lentz scored…

Kenora girls volleyball tournament set to begin The Kenora Invitational Volleyball ‘Winter Blast’ Tournament begins today. Twenty-three Junior and Senior girls volleyball teams will be playing at Beaver Brae, St. Thomas Aquinas and Pope John Paul…