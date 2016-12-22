Rowers hold Christmas clinic in Kenora

Thirteen rowers from Winnipeg and Kenora participated in their second monthly winter training camp this past weekend in preparation for this summer's upcoming Canada Summer Games in Kenora. These Mantario rowers will be meeting once a month for a weekend of intense training, fitness evaluations, and team bonding, in the lead-up to the early August rowing competition.

This past weekend's camp was hosted in part by CrossFit Core K-Town, where many of the Kenora athletes will be training throughout the winter.

"Dave Emery at CrossFit Core K-Town has been so incredibly supportive of our team." says Ashleigh Milani, assistant provincial coach. "He has been working with the Kenora athletes in the gym to develop their strength and power. We're really lucky to have him as a resource."

This weekend was also a chance for the team to officially welcome Rae Bath, CrossFit coach and Level 3 Rowing coach, to the group. Rae lives in Kenora, and has been working with the Kenora athletes on their technique on the indoor rowing machines.

"Again, we feel so lucky to have someone as knowledgable as Rae supporting the Kenora athletes through the hard, long winter training months. She will help to bring our team to the next level." says Milani.

This was the second dual-city training camp hosted by the Manitoba Rowing Association, and the first camp which was hosted in Kenora. The next camp will be hosted in Winnipeg in January, and then the team is set to return to Kenora in late February or early March.