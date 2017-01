Thrashers squeak past Thistles The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles came up just short in Winnipeg last night. Kenora lost 4-3 to the Thrashers. Ian Tookenay factored into all three goals for the Thistles, scoring a goal and assisting…

Saints surge following holiday break The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints court sports teams have looked impressive since returning from the holiday break. The Senior boys basketball team and Senior and Junior girls volleyball teams notched…

Saints court sports teams stay hot in Atikokan St. Thomas Aquinas' court sports teams continue to look good in their return from the holiday break. The Saints picked up three wins in fours games when they travelled to Atikokan today. The results…

Kroppy Cup Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament registration filling up The Kroppy Cup Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament, taking Place During Scotiabank's Hockey Day in Canada, is a hit! The Youth Division and the Open Division are now full. There are spots for two teams…

Saints sweep Owls in court sports The Saints were in Rainy River yesterday for their first court sports match up of the new year. TA took all four match ups against the Owls. Junior Boys Basketball STAHS : 36 RR: 48 High Scorers –…

Ricky Houle finding Ottawa a good fit Ricky Houle of Wauzhushk Onigum (Rat Portage) is enjoying his time in Ottawa. The 17-year-old is in his first season with the Canada Topflight Basketball Academy. He's been pleased with how things…

Thistles move into playoff spot with weekend sweep Jayme Caron scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Kenora Midget AAA Thistles completed a weekend sweep of Interlake yesterday. Caron's four points helped lead the way to a 7-4 victory in…

Laine out indefinitely with concussion, Jets Jets fans are worried about an injury to rookie Patrik Laine. He got crushed by an open-ice check in Buffalo yesterday. Paul Maurice told JetsTV Laine has been diagnosed with a concussion, and…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs over defending champs The Dryden Ice Dogs have a five-point lead on top of the SIJHL. They beat the defending champs from Fort Frances 4-1 last night, as they extended their lead over second place Thunder Bay, who didn't…

Tresoor leads Thistles in Teulon Carter Tresoor's among the Top 10 scorers in the league in his rookie year.Carter Tresoor of Kenora's among the top 10 scorers. He scored twice last night in Interlake, during Manitoba Midget AAA…

Snowmobile trails opening across the district Groomed snowmobile trails are starting to open. There's snow to help provide some limited availability for riders. As the lakes and rivers start to freeze, it'll help groomers improve conditions. In…

Ice Dogs host defending champs The Dryden Ice Dogs are hosting the Fort Frances Lakers tonight. Dryden's in first place, while the defending champions have fallen to fifth. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Dog Pound. For more…

Basketball camp in Kenora teaching more than hoops skills School is on holiday break, but there are still lessons being learned at St. Thomas Aquinas this week. Former professional basketball player Anto Raic has been holding a camp throughout the week for…

Ice Dogs score 15 in rout of Minnesota The Ice Dogs showed no mercy on Minnesota. Dryden defeated the Iron Rangers 15-4 at Dryden Memorial Arena last night. It was the third straight meeting between the two clubs, with Dryden taking all…