Saints cheer team competes in Winnipeg

The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a performance it was!

Although this was not a formal competition, it gave the athletes an opportunity to perform in front of fans and prepare for their upcoming competitions in the new year.

“The Saints went out and gave it their all, and we couldn’t be more proud” said Teresa Stevenson, manager and coach for the St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive support from the Kenora Catholic District School Board, the Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation, and multiple donors to get this team up and running. Without the support of these organizations and people we could not run such a program.” said Stevenson.

The team was back in the gym this morning to prepare for their first competition happening in January at the Double or Nothing competition being hosted by the Manitoba Cheer Federation.

“The girls know what they need to do and now it’s just a matter of cleaning things up in their stunts, jumps, and tumbling skills” said Stevenson.

