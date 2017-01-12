Saints girls come up just short in battle with Muskies

The Saints girls hockey team lost a seesaw battle against their rival today.

St. Thomas Aquinas let in a goal with less than 90 seconds remaining to fall to the Fort Frances Muskies 6-5.

Head coach Mark Richards was happy with his team's showing as a whole.

“It was a good game. It was hard fought on both sides. I think we did a lot of good things. We put some pucks in the net, our power play was working,” Richards said. “We didn't get the result we wanted at the end but that's just hockey, right? We played a good game and we'll work on it moving forward.”

Katie Marcine opened the scoring for the Saints six minutes into the first period, only to have it answered by the Muskies 26-seconds later. Not to be outdone, TA reclaimed its lead 31-seconds after that on a Kianna White goal.

Fort Frances wasn't going away without a fight, responding with two goals for a 3-2 advantage through 20 minutes.

Marcine scored her second goal of the game in the opening minute of the second to tie it back up. Fort Frances pulled back ahead 5-3, but Chelsea Henderson and Seanna Cyncora markers knotted things up 5-5 heading into the third.

It was St. Thomas Aquinas who carried the majority of the play in the third, only to have the Muskies breakthrough with 1:21 remaining to score the game-winner.

Next NorWOSSA 'A/AA' league play for the Saints is on Jan. 31 against Beaver Brae.