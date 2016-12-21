Saints succinct versus Ignace

St. Thomas Aquinas court sports teams were dominant with Ignace visiting yesterday.

The Saints girls volleyball teams both won in straight sets, with the Senior boys basketball team triumphing 66-41. Alex Tom poured in 27 points for TA.

Ignace does not field a Junior boys basketball team.

The Saints get right back at it with Queen Elizabeth coming to town today. The first game starts at 9:30 a.m.

The Dryden Eagles also play today. They're at home versus the Fort Frances Muskies.

Beaver Brae doesn't return to the court until after the holiday break on Jan. 10.