Saints surge following holiday break

Details
The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints court sports teams have looked impressive since returning from the holiday break.

The Senior boys basketball team and Senior and Junior girls volleyball teams notched their third straight victories in three days at home against Red Lake yesterday.

For the Senior girls, the holiday break was simply a chance to improve, according to head coach Megan Derouard.

“We spent a lot of time in the gym. We were really lucky to have our kids from previous years come back while they're home from university at Christmas break to practice with us,” Derouard said. “I think that's where we always separate ourselves – as other teams take time off, we're putting more time in which ends up paying off for us.”

That’s not to say there isn’t still room for improvement.

“We're really working on trying to have a better start. We're not a very good team right off the bat, it takes about 10 or 12 points,” Derouard explained. “When we face better teams we're not going to have that ability to be able come back. We're working on that, and after that slow start today they played great and everything is coming into place. We're looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The Saints don’t have more NorWOSSA ‘A’ league play games until after the exam break at the end of the month.

The girls volleyball teams are competing in the Kenora Invitational Volleyball Tournament this weekend.

Full results from yesterday’s games versus Red Lake:

Junior Boys Basketball
STAHS: 52
RL: 55
High Scorers – Ben Viinikka 10 PTS

Senior Boys Basketball
STAHS: 59
RL: 36
High Scorers – Alex Tom 11 PTS / Jaden White 10PTS

Senior Girls Volleyball
STAHS: 3
RL: 0
Scores:  25 – 15/ 25 – 19 / 25 – 13

Junior Girls Volleyball
STAHS: 3
RL: 1
Scores: 25 – 5 / 23 – 25 / 25 - 8 / 25 - 17

