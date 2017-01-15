Saints win gold at Winter Blast

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in Thief River Derek McPhail had five points in two games, as the Dryden Ice Dogs split in Thief River over the weekend. They fell 4-3 to the Norskies in Thief River Saturday night, before rebounding with a 4-3 win…

Norwest Stars edge Canadians Centre Trenton Morrisseau of Thunder Bay is all smiles. They won the bantam AA tournament at the Kenora rec centre Sunday. "It was a pretty good tourney. Lots of fans. It was pretty rowdy, when you…

Compton chosen for junior worlds in Utah Lisle Compton of Keewatin has been chosen for the national team. She'll be competing in the world juniors at the end of the month in nordic skiing. An alumni of the Kenora Nordic Trails, she started…

Mastromatteo selected for Team Ontario training camp in Florida Gabe Mastromatteo of the Kenora Swimming Sharks has been chosen for a training camp in Florida next month. Then, he'll be heading to a meet in Indianapolis in March. Last month, Mastromatteo set two…

Kenora hosts Winnipeg Wild The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles host the Winnipeg Wild tonight. The Wild are in first, while Kenora needs a win to maintain their playoff spot. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the rec centre.…

Ice Dogs visit Norskies The Dryden Ice Dogs are in Thief River this weekend for a pair of games against the Norskies. The Ice Dogs are in first place in the SIJHL, while the expansion Norskies are in third. Heading into…

Saints boys hockey team wins in Sioux Lookout The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints boys hockey team won a high scoring affair against Queen Elizabeth last night. The Saints took home a 7-5 victory over the Warriors in Sioux Lookout. Skylar Lentz scored…

Kenora girls volleyball tournament set to begin The Kenora Invitational Volleyball ‘Winter Blast’ Tournament begins today. Twenty-three Junior and Senior girls volleyball teams will be playing at Beaver Brae, St. Thomas Aquinas and Pope John Paul…

Saints girls come up just short in battle with Muskies The Saints girls hockey team lost a seesaw battle against their rival today. St. Thomas Aquinas let in a goal with less than 90 seconds remaining to fall to the Fort Frances Muskies 6-5. Head coach…

Bronco junior boys take down Muskies The Broncos hosted the Muskies yesterday. The junior boys basketball team took the only win for the Broncos, earning a 58-24 victory over the Muskies. League play for the Broncos will take a break…

Nordic skiers brave cold for exhibition race Local Nordic skiers hit the trails for an exhibition race in Fort Frances yesterday. Elise Hummelbrunner of St. Thomas Aquinas finished first place in the Junior girls division, while Beaver Brae's…

Thrashers squeak past Thistles The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles came up just short in Winnipeg last night. Kenora lost 4-3 to the Thrashers. Ian Tookenay factored into all three goals for the Thistles, scoring a goal and assisting…

Saints surge following holiday break The St. Thomas Aquinas Saints court sports teams have looked impressive since returning from the holiday break. The Senior boys basketball team and Senior and Junior girls volleyball teams notched…

Saints court sports teams stay hot in Atikokan St. Thomas Aquinas' court sports teams continue to look good in their return from the holiday break. The Saints picked up three wins in fours games when they travelled to Atikokan today. The results…