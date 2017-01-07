Snowmobile trails opening across the district

Groomed snowmobile trails are starting to open. There's snow to help provide some limited availability for riders.

As the lakes and rivers start to freeze, it'll help groomers improve conditions.

In the Kenora area, Sunset Trail Riders trail report says there's limited availability on:

- A West

- A East

- L105, L107 & L109

Near Dryden, the OFSC is reporting sections of the A Trail and D5 are open. Riders should check the interactive trail report before heading out.

In the Sioux Lookout area, the Ojibway Power Toboggan Association reports some limited availability on:

- Town Loop Trail



- Five Mile Corner Trail



- Hudson Loop Trail

For more information:

OFSC - Interactive trail report

STR - Trail report

OPTA - Trail conditions