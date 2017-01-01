Thistle draw winner receives $10,000

The Thistle Draw was held yesterday.

Proceeds from the draw go towards the Atom AA, Peewee AA, Bantam AA and Midget AAA Thistles.

The big winner was Allen Martins of Kenora who took home $10,000.

Sioux Lookout's Patricia Greer won $2,000, and Kenora's Stacy Neniska won $1,000.

Ten others won $100 for a total prize pool of $14,000.

A full list of winners is available below.

PRIZE WINNER Ticket Number

1 $10,000 Allen Martins, Kenora 3956

2 $2,000 Patricia Greer, Sioux Lookout 5990

3 $1,000 Stacy Neniska, Kenora 2151

4 $100 Terry Wilson, Kenora 5796

5 $100 Jenny Sinclair, Kenora 5754

6 $100 Donald Ross, Kenora 6235

7 $100 Bonnie McArthur, Kenora 3807

8 $100 Bonnie Heath, Kenora 1772

9 $100 Kirk Nelson, Fort Frances 0806

10 $100 Judy Bain, Kenora 6064

11 $100 Rob Hatfield, Kenora 1595

12 $100 Lynsey Kapera, Kenora 3656

13 $100 Jody Reid, Dryden 249