Thistles hope to be healthy for Norman

Kenora's Midget AAA Thistles are hoping to feel better soon. Head coach Doug Novak says they had a rough road trip over the weekend.

"It's just sickness," he explained. "Right now, we've got an illness running through the team. It took seven guys. We've just gotta battle through that. It hit us mid last week. So, we had to board the bus Friday morning. Guys were in the hospital. So, we've just gotta battle back and be ready when Norman comes," he said.

While Kenora lost their three games on the weekend, they're still within striking distance of a playoff spot.

Friday's game at the Keewatin Memorial Arena is set for 7:30 p.m., with the second one -- a matinee -- set for 2:30 p.m., also in Keewatin.

