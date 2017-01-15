Thistles looking for the win column

Kenora's Midget AAA Thistles are looking to get back in the win column. They fell 2-0 in Beausejour against the Eastman Selects this afternoon. Cooper Hatfield stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Last night, Kenora fell 4-0 to the Winnipeg Wild. Goalie Tyler Szturm did all he could in net, but in the end it was a shutout loss at the rec centre.

The Thistles are on the road next weekend, as they visit Yellowhead, Parkland and Central Plains.

Kenora remains in eighth, as they're now tied with Southwest for the final playoff spot.

For more information:

Sunday game sheet

Standings