Thistles move into playoff spot with weekend sweep

Jamye Caron scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Kenora Midget AAA Thistles completed a weekend sweep of Interlake yesterday.

Caron's four points helped lead the way to a 7-4 victory in Teulon, Kenora's second in as many days.

With the win, Kenora (12-14-1-0-3) moved into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League.

Interlake (7-18-0-0-1) led 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

Kenora answered back with three markers to open the second period, before allowing the Lightning to even it 3-3 entering the final frame.

It was all Kenora in the third, outscoring Interlake 4-1 for the three-goal win.

Other Thistles goal scorers included Matthew Pitchenese with two, and Carter Tresoor and Jarod Price adding the others.

Tyler Szturm and Cooper Hatfield shared the net for the Thistles, with Hatfield picking up the win.

Kenora outshot Interlake 41-25.

The Thistles return to the ice when they visit the Winnipeg Thrasers (17-7-0-1-2) on Wednesday.

Tresoor leads Thistles in Teulon