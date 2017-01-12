Thrashers squeak past Thistles

The Kenora Midget AAA Thistles came up just short in Winnipeg last night.

Kenora lost 4-3 to the Thrashers.

Ian Tookenay factored into all three goals for the Thistles, scoring a goal and assisting on two others.

One of those helpers came in the first 16 seconds when Hunter Buzzi opened the scoring for Kenora. The Thrashers responded swiftly, netting three goals of their own to lead 3-1 through 20 minutes.

Tookenay's goal late in the second pulled Kenora back within one, only to be answered again by Winnipeg before getting to intermission.

Jared Neniska scored on the power play with five minutes remaining in the third to make it 4-3, but that was as close as it would get.

Cooper Hatfield made 21 saves in the crease for Kenora. The Thistles put 41 pucks on net the other way.

Kenora (12-15-1-0-3) remains in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League, leading Southwest (13-15-0-1-0) by one-point with two extra games played.

The Thistles will be in tough with the first place Winnipeg Wild (23-4-0-0-3) visiting the Rec Centre on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

On Sunday, Kenora heads to Eastman.