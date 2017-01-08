Tresoor leads Thistles in Teulon

Carter Tresoor's among the Top 10 scorers in the league in his rookie year.Carter Tresoor of Kenora's among the top 10 scorers. He scored twice last night in Interlake, during Manitoba Midget AAA action.

Matthew Pitchenese was only a point behind, heading into this afternoon's game. Hunter Buzzi and Ian Tookenay also had two points in last night's 5-4 shootout win.

Kenora's looking for a sweep this afternoon in Teulon. They return home to host the Wild and the Selects next weekend.

