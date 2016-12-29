Year in Review: Broncos cheer team looks forward to Worlds

In February, the Bronco's cheer team earned a bid to the World High School Cheerleading Championships. Team member Naomi Allan talked about the experience.

"It was a great opportunity for our cheer team because we got to compete against teams that had won the world bids over the last couple years," she said.

Mallory McConomy talked about what the win means for the team.

"It's really exciting for our team. This has never happened before. It's going to be great for the team next year. Only ten teams from Canada get to go to represent us, so I think it's awesome that we get the chance," she said.

Rookie flyer Ella Capri talked about what the team means to her.

"If I have a rough day I can come to cheer and know that the rest of the day will be nice. That's because all the team members are pretty much like my family," she said.

The championships take place next February at Disney World in Florida.

