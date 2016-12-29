Year in Review: KCDSB introduces soccer skills program

The Kenora Catholic District School Board got Grade 1-6 students out on the soccer field this April.

The school board teamed up with the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club for a new 10-week Soccer Skills Development Program. More than 120 students from Pope John Paul II, SMB and St. Louis School registered.

Lyle Wiebe, president of the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club, sees the partnership as a win-win for everyone.

“We have a bunch of fantastic volunteers at our club who are actually like-minded,” Wiebe said. “We're trying to get a grassroots program going and the school reached out to us and we're very happy to help out and provide the programming to get some of the fundamental skills for these kids moving forward in soccer.

Registration for the program exceeded the initial goal of two groups with 40 students.

Instead, 78 kids have signed on for the Grade 1-3 group and 45 for Grade 4-6's with more on a waiting list.

The Grade 4-6's play at the Kenora Sports Complex with the Grade 1-3 group playing at Pope John Paul II and SMB. Both groups moved outdoors behind St. Thomas Aquinas when the weather permitted.

Megan Derouard, Active Living Lead for the board, was excited to bring in the new program and to work with Wiebe and the soccer club.

“The Kenora Catholic District School Board is thrilled that we were able to secure partnership with Lyle and his club and his group and the expertise that they bring to our students,” Derouard said. “This program wouldn't be possible without their partnership and we're just so thankful.”

The program aimed to develop overall athleticism as well as promoting teamwork and team play.