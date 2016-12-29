Year in Review: KCDSB introduces soccer skills program

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Kenora Catholic District School Board got Grade 1-6 students out on the soccer field this April.

The school board teamed up with the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club for a new 10-week Soccer Skills Development Program. More than 120 students from Pope John Paul II, SMB and St. Louis School registered.

Lyle Wiebe, president of the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club, sees the partnership as a win-win for everyone.

“We have a bunch of fantastic volunteers at our club who are actually like-minded,” Wiebe said. “We're trying to get a grassroots program going and the school reached out to us and we're very happy to help out and provide the programming to get some of the fundamental skills for these kids moving forward in soccer.

Registration for the program exceeded the initial goal of two groups with 40 students.

Instead, 78 kids have signed on for the Grade 1-3 group and 45 for Grade 4-6's with more on a waiting list.

The Grade 4-6's play at the Kenora Sports Complex with the Grade 1-3 group playing at Pope John Paul II and SMB. Both groups moved outdoors behind St. Thomas Aquinas when the weather permitted.

Megan Derouard, Active Living Lead for the board, was excited to bring in the new program and to work with Wiebe and the soccer club.

“The Kenora Catholic District School Board is thrilled that we were able to secure partnership with Lyle and his club and his group and the expertise that they bring to our students,” Derouard said. “This program wouldn't be possible without their partnership and we're just so thankful.”

The program aimed to develop overall athleticism as well as promoting teamwork and team play.

More Local Sports

Year in Review: Saints to host OFSAA 'A' girls volleyball 2019

In May, St. Thomas Aquinas High School was thrilled to announce they'll be hosting the 2019 OFSAA 'A' Girls Volleyball Championship. Megan Derouard is the head coach for the senior girls team, and…

Year in Review: KCDSB introduces soccer skills program

The Kenora Catholic District School Board got Grade 1-6 students out on the soccer field this April. The school board teamed up with the Kenora Athletic Soccer Club for a new 10-week Soccer Skills…

Groomed trails not yet open for sledders

Sledders should check trail conditions before heading out. While there's been more snow in recent days, groomed trails may not yet be open. The Sunset Trail Riders reports none of their trails are…

Mount Evergreen opens

It's opening day for Mount Evergreen in Kenora. They'll be open this evening and through the holidays. The Mount Evergreen Ski Club will be open today, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for night…

Zambonis a thing of the past at Kenora rec centre

At the rec centre in Kenora, their new ice resurfacing machine may well inspire a new song. Brent Lemay used to drive the Zamboni at the rec centre in Kenora. Now, he's driving a new Engo Red Wolf.…

Saints, Warriors win in boys hockey

It was quite a night in boys high school hockey. At the rec centre in Kenora, it was the Saints all over the Broncos 7-2. However, at the Memorial Arena in Dryden, it was the Warriors over the Eagles…

Rowers hold Christmas clinic in Kenora

Thirteen rowers from Winnipeg and Kenora participated in their second monthly winter training camp this past weekend in preparation for this summer's upcoming Canada Summer Games in Kenora. These…

Christmas break for Special Olympians

Special Olympians have been practicing for their spring trip to Thunder Bay. They gather weekly on Mondays at the Kenora Bowling Alley. They also enjoy rhythmic gymnastics, soccer and swimming.…

Great day for Saints!

The Saints had a clean sweep of five match-ups on sports yesterday. They swept the Queen Elizabeth Warriors in court sports, then shutout the Broncos in girls hockey. Junior boys basketball STAHS :…

Lots of boys high school hockey before the break

The Saints and Broncos boys teams play tonight at the rec centre in Kenora. Puck drop is set for 7:30 this evening. The other game in NorWOSSA boys hockey has the Warriors visiting the Eagles. They…

Saints succinct versus Ignace

St. Thomas Aquinas court sports teams were dominant with Ignace visiting yesterday. The Saints girls volleyball teams both won in straight sets, with the Senior boys basketball team triumphing 66-41.…

Broncos, Eagles split in court sports

The Eagles and Broncos split their court sports yesterday at Beaver Brae. The Broncos won in boys basketball, while the Eagles won in girls volleyball. League play resumes January 10th. For more…

Eagles edge Broncos in boys hockey

The Eagles edged the Broncos 5-4 in boys hockey last night. Goal scorers for the Broncos were Aidan Shumka with two, along with Cayden Moore and Hayden Findlay. The Broncos and Saints play Thursday…

Ice Dogs surge to top, Allkins named player of the week

The Dryden Ice Dogs are in first place in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. The team's success has been acknowledged in the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings released Monday,…

Saints cheer team competes in Winnipeg

The St. Thomas Aquinas cheerleading team was in Winnipeg over the weekend for the Manitoba Cheer Federation’s Holiday Showcase. This was the new team’s first performance of the season, and what a…

Eagles win junior girls volleyball tournament

The Eagles won their junior girls volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Saints were third in the tournament, while the Warriors came in fourth and the Broncos fifth. The Broncos senior boys…

McPhail leads Ice Dogs in weekend rout of Iron Rangers

Ice Dogs captain Derek McPhail continues to lead by example. He had a total of 10 points in two games against the Iron Rangers over the weekend. He's now eighth in league scoring. His teammate…

Allkins leads Ice Dogs over Miners

Braedyn Allkins led the Ice Dogs to a 5-3 win over English River last night. Allkins had a goal and two assists at the Cochenour Arena for the win. However, the North Stars also won last night, so…

Roofers persist at soccer complex

Contractors for the City of Kenora will persist, despite the weather. They're hoping to have roofing done at the soccer complex within a few days. Then they'll be moving on to the Keewatin Curling…

Kenora grapplers make mark at world championships in Dallas

Kenora's Cody Puls is a world champion. Puls won the North American Grappling Association's Jiu-Jitsu World Championships middleweight expert division over the weekend in Dallas. He won all three of…

KenoraOnline.com is Kenora's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Awesome Adventures Camp

27 December 2016 3:00 pm - 30 December 2016 9:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Rotary Club of Kenora's New Years Eve Free Family Celebration

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 8:30 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Kenora Legion Clubroom., Kenora





More Local Sports

Lake of the Woods peewee boys take the win in Emo

Kenora All Star Cheerleading at Winnipeg IceBreaker

Grade 7 girls win all-Saints Catholic Intermediate Volleyball Championship final

MacDonald's five points lead Warriors to victory

Sinclair signs with Seawolves

Thistles rebound in Brandon

Ice Dogs look for weekend sweep in Thief River

Zilkans shuts out Saints in K-Town

Playground enclosure installed at Dryden ball diamonds

Pitchenese, Tresoor among league's best

Bracko leads Ice Dogs over Iron Rangers

Broncos start with a split in Brandon

Get ready for the K-Town Classic hockey tournament

Bronco, Muskies court sports postponed

Mother Nature postpones high school hockey, court sports

Ice Dogs climb in national rankings

Caron's shootout winner completes weekend sweep

Sully's game-winner saves the day for Thistles

Tbaytel gives back in Kenora

Thistles host Pembina Valley

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Awesome Adventures Camp

27 December 2016 3:00 pm - 30 December 2016 9:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Rotary Club of Kenora's New Years Eve Free Family Celebration

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 8:30 pm - 01 January 2017 2:00 am

Kenora Legion Clubroom., Kenora





Polar Bear Plunge

01 January 2017 1:00 pm

TBA





Awesome Adventures Camp

02 January 2017 3:45 pm - 06 January 2017 9:45 pm

Kenora Recreation Centre, Kenora





Login