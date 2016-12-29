Year in Review: Saints to host OFSAA 'A' girls volleyball 2019

In May, St. Thomas Aquinas High School was thrilled to announce they'll be hosting the 2019 OFSAA 'A' Girls Volleyball Championship.

Megan Derouard is the head coach for the senior girls team, and she says it's a great opportunity.

"I would say that the volleyball program here at St. Thomas Aquinas has definitely made a name for itself at the OFSAA level. We're really looking forward to continuing that. We have to travel far every year, and it's a great opportunity for our students to stay and showcase St. Thomas Aquinas and the Catholic school board," she said.

The Saints last hosted the OFSAA girls volleyball competition in 2010.