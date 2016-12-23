Zambonis a thing of the past at Kenora rec centre

At the rec centre in Kenora, their new ice resurfacing machine may well inspire a new song. Brent Lemay used to drive the Zamboni at the rec centre in Kenora. Now, he's driving a new Engo Red Wolf.

"This is fully electric. You plug her in and charge 'er up and away you go," he said.

After a few weeks to get use to his new ride, Lemay says he's in favour of the switch.

"Takes a little bit to get used to, but once you're onto it, she's a really nice machine. Go Green!" he said.

