A home for the holidays at Jubilee

More than a hundred came to dinner on Christmas Day in downtown Kenora. It was the annual meal at the old Knights of Columbus Hall, now operated by the Jubilee Church.

Since it's on a Sunday this year, the event coincided with the weekly service for the congregation. This meant much of the preparations were done in people's homes, said Lynn Kowal, the pastor's wife.

"So I want to thank the people who took the time to work in their homes, especially Mary Ann and Jenna. They made 100 bags of sandwhiches and things, for the people to take home, after their wonderful Christmas dinner here. They did it in their home, because they didn't want people to feel left out after Christmas was done. No, they take it home and it's cheer for their home," she said.

Bill Franchuk had taken over the organizing duties. However, with a winter storm warning on the horizon and tickets for a trip to Africa in his pocket, Franchuk delegated the kitchen leadership to Kelly Sipos and her crew.

"Kenora, once again, has lived up to its reputation as a very kind community," agreed Pastor Frank Kowal.

While the crowd was a bit smaller than previous years, Kowal wasn't discouraged.

"A lot of them are with their families, which is a good thing," he said.